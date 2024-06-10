Mumbai: Commuters Face Difficulty As Central Railway Local Train Services Delayed Due To Technical Issues | Representational Image

Mumbai: Travel woes seem to be unending for the local commuters on the Central Railway. The local trains were running late by 10-15 minutes on the main line on Monday afternoon due to some technical issue. They had faced similar delays last week too following a technical glitch.

“Due to technical issues at Kopar station between 3.58 pm and 4.18 pm, the local trains were running 10 to 15 minutes behind scheduled time. The inconvenience is regretted,” the office of the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway tweeted.

When contacted, a senior Central Railway official confirmed the same and added that the issue was resolved by 4.18 pm and the services were restored.

The Central Railway had conducted a mega block of 36 hours and 63 hours at CSMT and Thane station respectively between May 31 and June 2, 2024. During the period, the CR completed the task of commissioning of electronic interlocking (EI) at CSMT for extension of platforms 10 and 11 and widening of platforms 5 and 6 at the Thane station. The CSMT platforms have been extended by 385 meters, increasing the total length to 690 meters. They can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches.