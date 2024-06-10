Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Rajneesh Mathur | FPJ

Rajneesh Mathur, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers of 1988 batch, has taken over as Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway (CR). Before this, he was the principal chief engineer of the East Coast Railway. He succeeds Rajesh Arora who superannuated on May 31.

Mathur who did his B Tech and M Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, previously worked with CR as chief engineer/bridge, rehabilitation and railway safety works.

He has worked as an assistant engineer, in Anand; divisional engineer, Vadodara; executive engineer (construction), Beawar; deputy chief engineer (construction and survey), Ahmedabad and senior divisional engineer, Jaipur division, Western Railway.

Mathur comes with a wide range of experience of 34 years in management and construction works besides general administration in Indian Railways.