 Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Mathur who did his B Tech and M Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, previously worked with CR as chief engineer/bridge, rehabilitation and railway safety works.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Rajneesh Mathur | FPJ

Rajneesh Mathur, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers of 1988 batch, has taken over as Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway (CR). Before this, he was the principal chief engineer of the East Coast Railway. He succeeds Rajesh Arora who superannuated on May 31.

Mathur who did his B Tech and M Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, previously worked with CR as chief engineer/bridge, rehabilitation and railway safety works.

Read Also
Central Railway’s Matunga Workshop Sports Committee successfully organizes Box Cricket Tournament...
article-image

He has worked as an assistant engineer, in Anand; divisional engineer, Vadodara; executive engineer (construction), Beawar; deputy chief engineer (construction and survey), Ahmedabad and senior divisional engineer, Jaipur division, Western Railway.

Read Also
Arvind Malkhede takes over as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway
article-image

Mathur comes with a wide range of experience of 34 years in management and construction works besides general administration in Indian Railways.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters Face Difficulty As Central Railway Local Train Services Delayed Due To Technical...

Mumbai: Commuters Face Difficulty As Central Railway Local Train Services Delayed Due To Technical...

Sweet Surprise For Mumbaikars! North-Bound Arm Of Coastal Road Phase 2 Now Open

Sweet Surprise For Mumbaikars! North-Bound Arm Of Coastal Road Phase 2 Now Open

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon

Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Bombay High Court Allows 7/11 Blast Case Convict To Appear Law Exam From Nashik Jail

Bombay High Court Allows 7/11 Blast Case Convict To Appear Law Exam From Nashik Jail