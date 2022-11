Mumbai: Commuter tries to cross rail tracks, hit by train between Borivali, Kandivali stations; local services were acutely disrupted |

Due to a case of trespassing between Borivali and Kandivali, suburban local train services were acutely disrupted. According to the officials of Western Railway, nearly three-four trains were affected after a person was hit by train.

The officials added that presently, the services are almost running per schedule. The person who was hit has been taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

Further details awaited