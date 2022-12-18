Mumbai: Commissioner of Police performs double duty, professional and personal

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar |

Mumbai: Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar shuttled between two major political morchas in the city and his daughter Maitreyi’s wedding on Saturday.

For the last two days, he went through a double drill of overseeing security arrangements for the rallies and managing the most emotional time in his life. Deftly managing such a big personal moment together with a landmark political event, he earned much-deserved compliments on social media.

After handling the MVA morcha from10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, he rushed to BKC to be with his family in the evening. Even here, he was seen making arrangements, receiving guests and monitoring last minute details.

Mr Phansalkar became Mumbai CP in June this year. He has earlier held the posts of Thane CP, Addl Director General (ADG) of State Anti-Terrorism Squad and ADG of State Anti-Corruption Bureau.

