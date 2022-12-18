e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commissioner of Police performs double duty, professional and personal

Mumbai: Commissioner of Police performs double duty, professional and personal

Deftly managing such a big personal moment together with a landmark political event, he earned much-deserved compliments on social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar shuttled between two major political morchas in the city and his daughter Maitreyi’s wedding on Saturday.

For the last two days, he went through a double drill of overseeing security arrangements for the rallies and managing the most emotional time in his life. Deftly managing such a big personal moment together with a landmark political event, he earned much-deserved compliments on social media.

After handling the MVA morcha from10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, he rushed to BKC to be with his family in the evening. Even here, he was seen making arrangements, receiving guests and monitoring last minute details.

Mr Phansalkar became Mumbai CP in June this year. He has earlier held the posts of Thane CP, Addl Director General (ADG) of State Anti-Terrorism Squad and ADG of State Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Read Also
Mumbai beautification: BMC to appoint vigilance panels
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commissioner of Police performs double duty, professional and personal

Mumbai: Commissioner of Police performs double duty, professional and personal

Navi Mumbai: Dairy worker held for Rs 2.5L theft

Navi Mumbai: Dairy worker held for Rs 2.5L theft

Mumbai: No bail for two accused in Nalasopara arms haul case

Mumbai: No bail for two accused in Nalasopara arms haul case

Mumbai| Son’s responsibility to maintain 98-yr-old mother: Court

Mumbai| Son’s responsibility to maintain 98-yr-old mother: Court

Mumbai | J&K bank scam: Court rejects bail of city industrialist

Mumbai | J&K bank scam: Court rejects bail of city industrialist