Mumbai beautification: BMC to appoint vigilance panels

Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will appoint a vigilance committee at the ward and zonal levels to ensure that the work of the 'Mumbai beautification project’ progresses as per the deadline. The committee will review the work status weekly.

Under the beautification project, around 500 works have begun across the city. It includes traffic island beautification, painting murals on walls, lighting of beaches and gardens and beautification of forts. In addition to this, 10,000 toilets would be constructed in slum areas. The State Government aims to complete the project by March 2023.

Civic chief and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal took a review of the beautification work on Friday. It was decided in the meeting that a ward-wise weekly review and zone-wise fortnight review of each work will be taken. Also a ward-wise and department-wise vigilance committee will be appointed for taking regular reviews of the work. If any sort of complaint comes forward, it will be resolved by the committee immediately, said the civic sources.

In the first phase of the plan, the BMC will spend Rs.790 crore fund for beautification and illumination work across the city. "The wards that have come up with plans to beautify areas in their localities were allotted the fund. Since the various departments of the BMC will participate in the project, it will be carried out in a phased manner," said the civic official.

Some of the work...

* The congested B ward-Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri will be illuminated at entry points, environment-friendly toilets for commuters, bus stops and dedicated hawking zones for licensed hawkers.

* M (East), Mankhurd, has invited a Rs.12-crore tender for the project. A clock tower at a traffic island at Indian Oil Nagar will be installed, a viewing gallery will be constructed at the jetty side in Trombay with a view to provide a recreational space to residents of this ward.

*D ward - amphitheatre-like seating arrangement under the Kemps Corner flyover, creating a glow garden at Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak Udyan in Girgaon, designer benches at Nana Nani Park and murals/ thematic paintings on walls of major roads such as Nepean sea road, Pedder road, Bhulabhai Desai road.