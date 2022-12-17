Mumbai: Four days after transfer, IPS Amitabh Gupta appointed additional DGP (prisons) | ANI

Mumbai: Barely four days after his transfer as the state additional director general of police (law and order), the Maharashtra Government has posted IPS officer Mr Amitabh Gupta as additional DGP (Prisons).

Mr Gupta was the Pune police commissioner. His appointment as head of prisons comes at a time when the state government proposes to construct 14 more jails with the capacity to accommodate 15,000 inmates.

Other appointments by Maha govt

The government has appointed IPS Mr Suhas Warke, who was waiting for the posting, as the special inspector general of police (law and order) in the office of state director general police,Mumbai.

The government has posted Kolhapur range special inspector general of police Mr Manoj Lohia as the Pimpri-Chinchwad joint commissioner of police.

The government has posted Mr Sanjay Darade, who was waiting for the posting, as the additional police commissioner (special branch).

Further, the government has posted the special inspector general of police (Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, Mumbai) Mr Ravindra Shisve as the commissioner railways.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the state government had transferred 30 IPS officers including Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nagre-Patil, who was promoted as the Additional Director General of Police (DGP) and posted in the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The post was vacant after Vinay Kumar Chaube was posted as the Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police.The Mira Bhayander Police Commissioner Sadanand Date has been posted as the Additional DGP to head the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).