Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Worli Sea Link Connector Opens 2 Days Ahead Of BMC's Deadline

Coastal Road's Bowstring Arch Bridge which will connect to Bandra-Worli Sea Link | FPJ File Image

Mumbai: The much-awaited Worli sea link - Mumbai Coastal Road connector will be open for commuters from Tomorrow. BMC has delivered the project two days before the original deadline of September 15.

The 827-metre bridge, connecting newly opened Coastal Road (south) and the Worli-Bandra sea link, will handle northbound traffic and provide a significant relief to the congested streets of South Mumbai, allowing commuters to travel smoothly from Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street) directly to Bandra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inspection of the eagerly awaited Worli sea link connector said, “This project will alleviate traffic congestion in South Mumbai, providing a significant relief to commuters. This marks a milestone in our efforts to ease Mumbai’s traffic woes. Mumbaikars have long suffered from persistent traffic jams, particularly in South Mumbai. This project will not only decongest the roads but also offer substantial savings in terms of time and fuel. With less traffic, noise and air pollution will also be reduced, further improving the quality of life for citizens.” He also emphasised the government’s vision of transforming Mumbai into a more liveable, modern city by developing better roads and bridges.

CM further added, “The architectural brilliance of this bridge gives the feeling of being in a foreign land. It truly is a testament to the advanced urban development Mumbai is witnessing.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the site, praised the BMC for the execution of the project. “The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) has been constructed with outstanding precision and planning. Kudos to the BMC for delivering such a project with 92% of the work already completed. The final phases are now in progress,” said Fadnavis.

Several prominent figures from the government and the administration, including School Education Minister and Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha, former MP Anand Adsul, and various MLAs and high-ranking officials, accompanied Shinde and Fadnavis during the bridge inspection.

The newly opened 827-metre bridge, connecting Coastal Road and the Worli-Bandra sea link, will handle northbound traffic and serve as a significant relief to the congested streets of South Mumbai. Traffic will be allowed to flow through the bridge from Monday to Friday, between 7:00 AM and 11:00 PM, while the weekends will be reserved for completing the remaining work on the project. This partial opening is seen as a temporary but crucial solution for the city’s traffic woes, allowing smooth northbound travel from Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street) directly to Bandra.

A senior official from MCRP told FPJ, “A significant progress has been made on the structural elements of the project. The bridge and connector are just a part of the larger project, with the full completion expected in phases over the next year. By December 2024, the main bridge and Worli Interchange are slated to open, while the remaining work at the Haji Ali Interchange (Routes 1, 6, and 7) is scheduled to be completed by March 2025. This carefully phased opening ensures that the public can benefit from completed sections of the project as soon as they are ready, minimising disruption and maximising utility.”

The MCRP (South) is not only an infrastructural necessity but also a feat of engineering. The project involves a 10.58-km stretch of roads, bridges, elevated roads, and tunnels, designed to accommodate both heavy and light vehicular traffic. It also boasts a unique curvilinear design, which required the installation of two massive bow arch string girders. These girders, installed at a curved portion of the bridge, have been structurally reinforced to accommodate the stresses and loads at these crucial points.

Additionally, the project includes two twin tunnels, each 2 km long, equipped with India’s first-ever Sacardo ventilation system, providing cutting-edge air circulation technology to the traffic tunnels. These tunnels also feature 375-mm-thick concrete linings, ensuring durability and longevity.

Key Project Details:

- Project Name: Dharmaveer Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South)

- Total Length: 10.58 km (including roads, bridges, and tunnels)

- Traffic Lanes: 6 lanes in tunnels, 8 lanes elsewhere

- Tunnel Diameter: 12.19 meters

- Cost: ₹13,983 crore

- Green Space: 70 hectares

- Emergency Tunnels: 10 linking twin tunnels

- Promenade: 7.5 km long

- Expected Completion: March 2025 (final phases)

Timeline of the Project's Progress

The Coastal Road Project (South) has undergone a series of phased openings over the past year. Below is a timeline of the project’s key milestones:

Date - Section Opened

March 11, 2024 - Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk (Worli) to Marine Drive (Southbound, 9.29 km)

June 10, 2024 - Marine Drive to Lotus Junction via Haji Ali (6.25 km)

July 11, 2024 - Connecting link to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg from Haji Ali to Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge (3.5 km)