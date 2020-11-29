Mumbai Coastal Road project: First phase of 10.5 km to be commissioned by July 2023

The Vikas Aghadi government has put on fast track the development of a coastal road project. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by the Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday to the construction site. He announced that the first phase of the eight lane 10.5 km Princess Street to Worli end of the Bandra–Worli sea link will be completed by July, 2023. This is being developed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which entails an investment of Rs 8,400 crore.

It is Thackeray’s dream project, which has been developed since 2018. Thackeray, during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, had laid the foundation stone of the coastal road project.

Shinde told Free Press Journal, “There will be four intersections on the proposed 10.5 km section with three underground parking of 1,200 capacity each. Landscaping and garden are being proposed on 60 to 70 hectares, where Mumbaikars enjoy. BMC is expected to complete the 10.5 km road in April, which will be three months ahead the deadline of July 2023.’’

The 17.7 km track between Bandra and Versova of the proposed coastal road would be developed by the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) by August 2025 with an investment of Rs 11,332 crore.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who had visited the project site on November 18, also accompanied the CM today to supervise the present status of the construction at Worli. In a tweet he said, “A dream project of CM Uddhav Thackeray. The BMC is working in full swing to create the coastal road at a good speed. This visit, like every month, was to ensure its smooth progress.”