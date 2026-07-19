Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Porsche Suffers Major Damage After Crashing Into Divider - VIDEO

A speeding Porsche crashed into a divider on the Coastal Road. |

Mumbai: In a major incident, a speeding Porsche crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Sunday after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver escaped with minor injuries due to the deployment of the airbag.

The visuals of the collision have gone viral on social media. The captured visuals show that, due to the collision, the luxury vehicle suffered major damages.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A speeding Porsche crashed into a divider on the Coastal Road after the driver lost control. The driver escaped with minor injuries due to airbag deployment, and police have launched an investigation pic.twitter.com/lM0OOKqCkY — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2026

However, due to the timely deployment of the airbags, no serious injuries or casualties were reported. Traffic on the route was affected for a brief period.

Police launch investigation

According to reports, soon after receiving information about the accident, police officials arrived at the spot. After clearing the damaged vehicle from the road, they helped resume vehicular movement on the stretch.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, and further details are awaited.

Second incident in a week

Meanwhile, this was the second accident reported from the Coastal Road within a week. On Wednesday, a moving car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel on the carriageway from Haji Ali to Worli.

The report states that the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) Control Room at around 12:25 pm. Fire brigade personnel, police and a 108 ambulance were immediately rushed to the spot.

Moreover, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhari said the fire was extinguished and traffic was soon restored.

Further speaking, he said, “The fire is extinguished. North-bound traffic has already started. One lane of the south-bound carriageway will be opened within 10 minutes. All officers and staff are present at the spot. Traffic will be normal soon.”

However, the incident caused panic among commuters inside the tunnel, with several motorists abandoning their vehicles and rushing towards the nearest exit. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.