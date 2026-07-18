Pune Traffic Alert: Diversions Announced For ISKCON Jagannath Rath Yatra On Sunday; Check Routes | Representational Image

Pune: The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by the ISKCON Temple will be held in Pune on Sunday. In view of the procession, the Pune Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions in the city centre from 1 pm to 7.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare said.

The procession will begin from S.P. College and pass through Lokmanya Tilak Road, Puram Chowk and Bajirao Road. It will then move via Shanipar Chowk, Nagarkar Talim Chowk, Shagun Chowk, Ramanbaug Chowk, Omkareshwar Temple, Balgandharva, Jangli Maharaj Road, Khandoji Baba Chowk and Alka Talkies Chowk before returning to S.P. College through Tilak Road.

Traffic restrictions will be in place along the procession route. Vehicles travelling from Alka Chowk towards Swargate via Tilak Road will be diverted through Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Senadatta Chowk and Mangirbaba Chowk. Motorists travelling from Puram Chowk towards Deccan should use Bajirao Road instead of Tilak Road.

Vehicles moving from Puram Chowk towards Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road will be diverted through Tilak Road and Alka Chowk during the procession.

Motorists travelling from Belbaug Chowk towards Tilak Chowk via Laxmi Road should use the Sevasadan Chowk, Appa Balwant Chowk and Shaniwar Wada route.

Traffic moving between Shagun Chowk and Omkareshwar Bridge will also be diverted. Commuters have been advised to use Riverside Road and Laxmi Road as alternative routes.

The Pune Traffic Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the traffic arrangements, follow diversion signs and use alternate routes to avoid congestion during the Rath Yatra.