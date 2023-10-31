 Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Conducts 'Run For Unity – 2023' On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas In Worli
A total of about 600 people including ICG personnel, NCC cadets, volunteers and school children participated in the event at Worli.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
A “RUN FOR UNITY – 2023” was conducted by Headquarters Coast Guard Region (West) on 31 Oct 2023 to commemorate 148th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel with a theme “Stand with Unity”. A total of about 600 people including ICG personnel, NCC cadets, volunteers and school children participated in the event at Worli.  

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel is remembered as the architect of modern India, who integrated 562 princely states into union of India.

On the Occasion the Chief Guest for the event was DIG Satyajit Krishanji Vaidya, TM Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) stressed upon the importance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to strengthen the country with the vision of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. 

