Mumbai: CM to take decision on relaxation of curbs in Pune, says Tope

After protest by BJP and traders on continuation of strict curbs in Pune, the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope discussed the issue with the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and said the Pune Municipal Corporation should send the proposal for unlocking.

‘’A meeting was held with the Chief Secretary and the issue of giving exemption in the present COVID 19 restrictions the Pune Municipal Corporation area was discussed. If the Pune Municipal Corporation sends a proposal to the state government for relief, the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister,’’ said Tope.

Tope’s response came amid chorus for relaxation of restrictions under the BreaktheChain order in Pune. Traders are demanding an increase in the timings of shops as some of them kept their shops open beyond 4 pm.

On Thursday, new 269 COVID 19 cases and 8 deaths were reported while the progressive cases at 505049 and 8899 deaths.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had expressed his displeasure with the people of Pune.