Mumbai: CM Shinde Leads Deep Cleaning Drive At INS Shikra & Eastern Freeway, Reviews Preparations For PM Modi's Visit On Jan 12

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde actively participated in a deep cleaning drive at INS Shikra, the Colaba area, and the eastern freeway. He instructed BMC officers to maintain cleanliness in areas frequented by morning walkers. Additionally, Shinde inspected the locations that will be visited by PM Narendra Modi during his visit on January 12, refuting opposition allegations of an excessive spree of inauguration ceremonies for various infrastructural works in Mumbai.

Deep cleaning drive in Maharashtra

Addressing the media, CM Shinde stated, "A deep cleaning drive has been initiated in every part of Maharashtra. The implementation of this drive is being carried out with enthusiasm. This initiative aims to improve the health conditions of citizens, especially in areas where many people come for morning walks. BMC plays a crucial role in ensuring the cleanliness of these areas."

Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar, MLA Yamini Jadhav, and BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbalsingh Chahal were present during the cleaning drive.

PM Modi scheduled to visit on January 12

With PM Narendra Modi scheduled to visit on January 12, Shinde inspected the route Modi would take and reviewed the arrangements made by the administration. He visited the starting point of the eastern freeway, the traffic police chowki, and Vallabh Bhai Patel Marg, emphasizing the need for cleanliness due to the continuous movement of cars and citizens in the area.

Shinde also conducted a review of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge during the visit. He expressed optimism about the rapid development after the opening of the 22 km long 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari Nhava Shevha Atal Setu'. The new bridge is expected to reduce a two-hour commute to just twenty minutes, providing relief from traffic congestion for Mumbaikars and saving both fuel and time.

Highlighting the broader impact, Shinde mentioned that the new bridge will connect Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad district, paving the way for significant development projects in the region. He also emphasized the eco-friendly nature of the project, noting an increase in the number of flamingos in the vicinity of the bridge.