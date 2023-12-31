Mumbai News: CM Shinde Spearheads Statewide Deep Cleaning Drive, Announces Green Corridor Along Eastern Express Highway

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the development of a green corridor along the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, providing residents with a space to take leisurely strolls. His participation in the Mega Deep Cleaning drive in Mumbai marked a significant initiative. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reported that approximately 22 thousand kilometers of roads were washed in a month as part of the deep cleaning campaign.

Deep cleaning drive transcended into a movement: CM Shinde

The deep cleaning campaign, initiated by the Chief Minister in Mumbai, has transcended into a movement and will now be expanded throughout the state, aiming to create a beautiful Maharashtra, as stated by CM Shinde.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde actively participated in a mega deep cleaning drive that commenced from the Gateway of India. Guardian ministers MangalnPrabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar, MLA Sada Sarvankar, BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, and other BMC officers joined the drive.

The deep cleaning initiative in Mumbai will be extended across Maharashtra, with events organized at various locations, including Thane on Saturday and ten different places on Sunday, such as Gateway of India, Veermata Jeejabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Dhawan ground in Parel, Bandra Station west, Versova beach, Bangur Nagar Goregaon, Sawarkar ground Kurla, Amarnath Udyan Govandi, D mart junction Hiranandani school at Bhandup, Thakur Village Kandivali.

Drive broadcasted live on social media platforms

The drive was broadcasted on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter through BMC's handles. Several political figures, including MLA Yamini Jadhav, Ashish Shelar, Bharti Lovekar, Vidhya Thakur, Prakash Surve, Mangesh Kudalkar, Kalidas Kolamkar, Manish Kayande, and Dilip Lande, along with MP Gopal Shetty and Rahul Shewale, participated through live streaming from their respective constituencies.

CM Shinde explained that the concept of the deep cleaning drive emerged to tackle various types of pollution in Mumbai. The drive encompassed cleaning roads and footpaths, using pressure jets for washing, unclogging drains and gutters, sanitizing public toilets, and removing banners. Shinde emphasized the successful implementation of air pollution mitigation measures, contributing to a cleaner Mumbai.

Addressing the improvements on the Eastern Express Highway, CM Shinde highlighted the disappearance of footpath clutter, and plans for a green corridor were unveiled, providing a recreational space for the public. Commending BMC's efforts to increase green cover, Shinde directed the planting of trees in open spaces.

BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that BMC's deep cleaning efforts resulted in washing 22 thousand kilometers of roads in the last month, with plans to wash one thousand kilometers daily. Felicitating conservation workers during the drive, CM Shinde announced a five lakh life insurance cover and full sponsorship of foreign education costs for their children, courtesy of BMC. The 61-point SOP formulated by BMC for deep cleaning will be shared with other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

The Deep Cleaning drive, a flagship project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, initially launched on December 3, has garnered a positive response and is now set to be implemented statewide. Shinde has called upon students, scout guides, home guards, NCC, NGOs, and influential individuals to actively participate in the campaign.