Mumbai: BMC Appeals Citizens To Join CM Shinde's 'Deep Cleaning Drive' At 10 Locations On December 31; Check Details |

A Deep Cleaning drive will commence from the Gateway of India on Sunday. BMC is implementing 'Maha Swachhta Abhiyan' (Mega Deep Cleaning Drive) at ten places from 9 am on Sunday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Guardian Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, along with BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal and his team of officers, will also participate in the drive. The BMC administration has appealed to Mumbaikars to participate in the drive to make Mumbai clean.

Drive to be implemented all over Maharashtra

The Deep cleaning drive of Mumbai is going to be implemented all over Maharashtra. Accordingly, to demonstrate the drive, BMC has organized the 'Mega Deep Cleaning Drive' on Sunday, December 31st. According to BMC, Mega Deep Cleaning will be done at 10 different places, including Gateway of India, Veermata Jeejabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Dhawan ground in Parel, Bandra Station west, Versova beach, Bangur Nagar Goregaon, Sawarkar ground Kurla, Amarnath Udyan Govandi, D mart junction Hiranandani school at Bhandup, Thakur Village Kandivali.

One thousand conservation workers will participate, wearing their uniform and carrying equipment like E-Sweeper and Power Sweeper machines to demonstrate the cleaning. The drive will also be telecast through social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and the Twitter handle of BMC. Sixty-one points SOP made by the BMC will be shared with other Municipal corporations of Maharashtra.

The Deep Cleaning drive project of CM Shinde

The Deep Cleaning drive is the pet project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The first Deep cleaning was started on December 3 after receiving a good response. Now, Shinde wants to implement it throughout Maharashtra. Shinde had stated that the Deep Cleaning Drive should turn into a people's movement, hence, appealing to school and college students, Scout guides, Home Guard, NCC, NGOs, and influential people to participate in the drive.