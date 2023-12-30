Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Joins Legislators & Civic Officials In MBMC’s Deep Clean Drive; See Pics |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde registered his active participation in the Deep Clean Drive launched in the twin-city by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Saturday. The chief minister not only inspected the ongoing work but also joined the sanitary personnel himself, taking control of the jet spray machines to thoroughly clean some of the roads along with legislators Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, district collector Ashok Shingare, police commissioner Madhukar Pandey, and civic chief Sanjay Katkar. Notably, recycled water sourced from sewage treatment and tertiary plants were used for washing the public places.

Campaign will soon become a movement: CM

While appreciating the efforts of the civic administration, Shinde said, “The active participation of citizens has been witnessing a sharp rise in this campaign and will soon become a movement for cleanliness and hygienic surroundings of all urban and rural areas across the state and country.” On this occasion, the chief minister also inaugurated ten bell garbage vans (ghanta-gaadi), which have been purchased by the civic administration with the financial assistance provided by Sarnaik from his special area development funds kitty.

Fitted with bells or public announcement systems, the mini bell vans will move around the region, especially narrow roads, as per a fixed area-wise timetable for waste collection.

CM stresses on creation of oxygen parks

Urging the need for implementing the concept of urban by planting trees and creating green belts, Shinde said the creation of oxygen parks was also the need of the hour to maintain the ecological balance of any city. Inspired by their Mumbai counterparts, the MBMC has also launched the deep cleaning drive in the twin-city.

Twenty-two teams comprising sanitation inspectors and personnel have been formed, who, under the supervision of Class I and Class II officers, will focus on thorough cleaning of roads, pavements, traffic islands, parks, playgrounds, by-lanes, and dividers in each ward from 9 am to 2 pm every Friday until March 15, 2023. The MBMC also aims to achieve 100 percent segregation of waste and removing unauthorized hawkers as a part of the drive.