Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde gets suicide attack threat; security outside Varsha and Thane increased

Mumbai: Death threat to CM Eknath Shinde, security outside 'Varsha' and his Thane residence increased | FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of the Dussehra rally, the state intelligence department had inputs about the threat to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to kill him through a suicide squad. The police have stepped up vigil and security arrangements.

Shinde confirmed the development saying he had received similar threats from Naxals and anti-national elements earlier when he was a minister.

‘’I was not scared by such threats in the past, now and will not be scared in future too. The home department and the police are keeping a close watch and taking necessary measures to deal with the issue,’’ he said.

Shinde said he is from the people and nobody can stop him from mingling with them. ‘’This is a security-related issue. Home Minister and DCM Devendra Fadnavis is quite capable of handling law and order. The home department is taking due care. if anyone wants to make any attempt they will not succeed,’’ said CM.

The home department and police have stepped up security at CM’s official residence Varsha at Malabar Hills and also his Thane residence.

Shinde’s office at Mantralaya had received a threat letter a month ago. CM had reportedly received threats during Ashadhi Ekadashi and the recent one is against the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to impose a ban on PFI.