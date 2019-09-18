Mumbai: Class 4 pupil stabs tutor

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, a minor boy stabbed his tuition teacher to death at her home in Shivajinagar in Govandi, north-east Mumbai, the police said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Monday night when the victim, identified as Aayesha A. Husiyae, 30, was giving home tuition to the 12-year-old.

In the evening, the boy's mother sought some money from Aayesha to make some household purchases, but the latter refused, resulting in a loud argument.

Apparently angered by this, the boy picked up a knife lying there and stabbed his tutor in the stomach and back. Family members and neighbours rushed Aayesha to a nearby hospital but she succumbed late in the night.

The Shivajinagar Police have registered a case of murder and detained the minor boy for further investigations. Since Tuesday morning a large number of locals visited the tutor's home and offered their condolences to the family.