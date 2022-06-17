Mumbai: City's first driving simulator installed at Tardeo RTO

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai on Friday got its first driving simulator at Tardeo RTO. This is an important addition to ensure safety on roads, unlike the usual 200 meters test ride to test an applicant. Under this, the applicants will be asked to give a test on busy roads, potholed ones, at traffic signals etc. This will not only determine the driving skills of the applicant but also make the procedure of getting a driving license tougher.

State Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne launched this driving simulator on which applicants will have to give a test before the final road test for getting a driving license.

Avinash Dhakane, Transport Commissioner said, “We have given two 4-wheeler simulators so that they can be used by the licenced applicants. It is a great initiative that we have started in collaboration with United Way Mumbai as we have made helmets compulsory for the pillion riders in the state of Maharashtra. This training will surely help to inform the common people regarding the rules and regulations and the importance of following them.”

This training centre is equipped with a bike simulator which correctly evaluates driving abilities, knowledge of traffic rules as well as an understanding of pedestrian safety.

The simulator is like a console wherein it will have different riding conditions for the applicants. For instance, there will be bumpy and pothole roads, traffic signals, pedestrians and jaywalkers, traffic jams, different weather conditions etc., all of which will be part of the test through which the driving license applicant will have to manoeuvre through to pass this test.

There is a model of a two-wheeler on which the applicant has to sit upon while giving the test. This model will be replicated in all the other RTO of the city.

Bharat Kalaskar, Regional Transport Officer Tardeo said, “The Road crash data analysis done in 2021 stated that 350 people lost their lives in road crashes in Mumbai, out of which 166 were two-wheelers. This indicates that nearly 50 per cent are those riding two-wheelers and pedestrians. We need to concentrate on two-wheelers, especially the safety of pillion riders”.

Sources said that this is a bid to make roads and road travel safer for riders and passengers and to create more awareness about rules and regulations.

United Way Mumbai which placing these simulators claim that they will impart professional training to at least 5,600 people as a part of the initiative who will station at the RTO office five days a week.

The programme will ensure that two-wheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their license.

George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai said, “As per the road accident statistics in India, two-wheeler riders lead to 46 per cent of the fatalities, thus making them vulnerable road users. On the other side, there is a dearth of professional training facilities for two-wheeler riders in India. We are working to bridge this gap by training applicants for a two-wheeler license in safe riding skills. With the use of the two-wheeler simulator, our intent is to make this training more engaging and comprehensive for the participants”.

The two-wheeler simulator technology will assist in higher training for the participants and correct evaluation of driving abilities, keeping a safe distance, following traffic rules and speed limits as well as understanding pedestrian safety.

The training will be held at the road safety training hall and will be managed by United Way Mumbai.