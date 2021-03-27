Mumbai: City swelters at 40.9 degree Celsius

At first, the maximum temperature of the city crossed 40-degree Celsius this year. Not only this but with a 40.9-degree Celsius temperature recorded in Mumbai on Saturday, it is not just the highest maximum temperature for the season, it was also the third-highest temperature recorded for March over the last decade.

At 40.9 degrees maximum temperatures are just less than one degree as compared to the all-time highest maximum temperature recorded for March at 41.7 degrees Celsius which was recorded on March 28, 1956.

Previously over the past 10 years in March 2018, maximum temperatures were seen touching 41 degrees and also in March 2011 when it touched 41.3 degrees on March 17, revealed data shared by the Indian Meteorological department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

"Given the fact that month of March sees transition with Summer setting in, the highest temperatures recorded during March in Mumbai have ranged between 38 to 40 degree Celsius while the all time record for the highest maximum temperature recorded for March is 41.7 degree Celsius on March 28, 1956," said an IMD official

IMD officials said that the rise in temperatures was owing to the heatwave conditions that are prevailing over the North and South Konkan region and will continue for the next 24 hours. They have predicted a gradual reduction in maximum temperatures over the coast for a few days.

The maximum temperatures recorded by the IMD Santacruz observatory on Saturday was 40.9 degrees celsius which was 7.7 degree above normal while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperatures of 38 degrees which were six degrees above normal. The relative humidity (RH) recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 46% and 24% respectively.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatory too were on the higher side. The Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperatures of 25 degrees and the Colaba observatory 22.2 degrees celsius. The RH recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 58 per cent and 30 percent.

"The winds are coming from Rajasthan which is hot and dry. These are northeasterly winds and because of subsidence of hot air temperature rises," said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist IMD Mumbai.

IMD officials said that Mumbaikars should prevent suffering a heatstroke which is very likely in the next couple of days. " It is very important to keep yourself hydrated, wear light colour cotton clothes as much as possible and avoid long exposure in the direct sun during noon," an official said.