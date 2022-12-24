Mumbai: City sees coldest day ahead of festive season, air quality remains major concern

Image for representational purpose. | FPJ

Mumbai, ahead of the festive activities, witnessed a chilly morning on Saturday. Marked as the coldest day of this month, the suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius on Saturday. The minimum temperature had dropped to 17.4 degree Celsius on 29 December last year. A minimum of 18.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Colaba.

Temperature to drop further on weekend

The dip in temperature has been two degrees below normal. Moreover, the city temperature is expected to drop further by one to two degree Celsius on weekend, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba.

Two weeks back, Mumbai was the hottest city across the country, as it recorded 35.6 degree Celsius on December 16. The temperature, since then, has seen steady drop.

Temperature in the city was 28 degree Celsius at 4 PM on Saturday afternoon. It is expected to rise to 30 degree Celsius by 5 PM. It will, however, see a drop as day progresses. The city is likely to see 20 degree Celsius temperature at night. The humidity percentage is recorded at 35% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

Clear sky in Mumbai on weekend

The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky for Saturday and Sunday. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 17°C.

Mumbai's AQI on Saturday at 9 am stood at 306. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 125 and 195 respectively.

However, the AQI dropped to 124 at 4 PM, and pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 46 and 78 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai at 4 PM

Colaba: 170 moderate

Mazgaon: 295 poor

Worli: 135 moderate

Sion: 178 moderate

Thane: 158 moderate

Navi Mumbai: 120 moderate