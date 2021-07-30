Mumbai: City reports 324 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Mumbai witnessed a marginal drop in Covid cases on Friday, with 324 new infections and seven Covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,34,435, with 15,880 deaths till now. Meanwhile, due to reconciliation 1,393 cases were removed from progressive positive cases and discharge cases count. Moreover 65 deaths were added in progressive death count.

Maharashtra reported 6,600 new infections and 231 deaths being reported on Friday, pushing its tally to 62,96,756, with 1,32,566 fatalities till now.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state government. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupting the surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the current positivity rate is one per cent which means the situation is still under control. “The marginal increase or secretin cases only suggests that our strategy of targeted and focussed testing is working. We are also gradually opening the city and there is plenty of movement of people, which could also be contributing to positive cases,” he said.

According to Kakani, the civic body has rolled out focussed testing for close contacts of positive patients, people living in containment areas, and in wards that are recording higher cases.