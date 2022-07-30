Mumbai: City reports 286 COVID-19 cases, one death

File Photo

Mumbai reported 286 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,124,491.

One death was also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 286

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 265

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,03,025

Overall Recovery Rate - 98%

Total Active Pts. - 1,817

Doubling Rate - 3,116 Days

Growth Rate (23th July - 24th July)- 0.022%