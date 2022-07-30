Mumbai: City reports 286 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai reported 286 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,124,491.
One death was also reported in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 286
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 265
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,03,025
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 1,817
Doubling Rate - 3,116 Days
Growth Rate (23th July - 24th July)- 0.022%
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)