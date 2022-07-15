e-Paper Get App

Mumbai city records over 40% of season's rainfall in two weeks

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
Mumbai city records over 40% of season's rainfall in two weeks | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Incessant rains throughout the city finally subsided on Thursday. Despite intermittent heavy showers in some parts of the city, no waterlogging was reported. The city has recorded 47.14 per cent of this season's rainfall in just two weeks, surpassing the average 855 mm rainfall of last July.

Lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, the high tide went above 4.68 metres leading to traffic diversions and water logging in low-lying areas.

The BMC officials are on their toes taking precautions since the highest high tide above 4.87 mt of this season is expected today at 1.22 p.m.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Colaba observatory has recorded 1146.2 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory received 1317.6 mm of rainfall till July 13.

In the last 24 hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city recorded 10.77 mm rainfall - the eastern suburbs received 18.83 mm, and the western suburbs received 28.17 mm of rainfall.

Four incidents of short circuit, house collapse, and 18 tree collapses have been reported with no injuries. Despite continuous rain in the city, local trains and bus services were running as usual.

Deputy Chief Public Relations officer of Central Railway, Anil Kumar Jain said, "Local trains services are running as per schedule on Thursday."

A Western Railway officer also claimed that local services were running smoothly. A BEST spokesperson confirmed that the buses are running as per schedule.

