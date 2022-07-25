Mumbai: City records marginal spike in daily Covid cases

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: The city witnessed a slight rise in the daily Covid cases on Sunday, with 299 new cases and two Covid-related deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 11,22,912, with 19,640 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the doubling days has now reached 3,000 days.

On the other hand, Maharashtra witnessed a slight drop in daily cases, with 2,015 cases and six deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state tally to 80,34,261, with 1,48,062 fatalities till now.

A senior health official said every time there is a surge in coronavirus cases, it is bound to come down in a few weeks.

“This is because of the gradually increasing immunity in the population against the current strain of the virus. When the surge begins, many people are susceptible and we see a large number of cases,” he said.