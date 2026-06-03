Mumbai: Church Denies Sale After ₹900 Crore Bandstand Property Listing Goes Viral |

Mumbai: After a prime Catholic Church property at Bandra's Bandstand was advertised online for sale at an astonishing ₹900 crore, Church authorities clarified that the listing was fraudulent, assuring members that no such sale had been authorised and warning the public against falling prey to the misleading advertisement.

The online post advertised the sale of 'Retreat House', a 2.16-acre property measuring 94,230 square feet. The listing claimed that the property had a 'clear title' and had been leased for charitable purposes.

A member of the Church community, shocked by the advertisement, contacted the company named in the listing, Zaveri Corp, and was reportedly asked to submit a letter of interest addressed to the company at Retreat House. The inquirer also received a synopsis of the property's ownership records, including details from a Property Card tracing ownership back to 1900, when Thomas Stephenson bequeathed the property to a trust through his last will and testament.

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According to the document, the current lessee of the property is Bombay Xavierian Company Pvt. Ltd.

The advertisement has alarmed several community groups, which have called for an investigation into the matter.

"This should stop immediately because, across the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Bombay, most church lands were donated by our God-fearing ancestors, as well as by Portuguese and British benefactors. Catholic parishioners have deep emotional attachments to these properties, many of which are now located in prime areas," said Melwyn Fernandes, Secretary of the Association of Concerned Christians.

"I appeal to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to register an FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those responsible and to initiate an inquiry at the earliest," he added.

Another community organisation, the Watchdog Foundation, described the advertisement as mischievous and misleading, noting that the priests responsible for the property were unaware of any proposal to sell it.

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"In the past, similar advertisements relating to another church property were circulated on social media and were later found to be bogus," said Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation.

No police complaint has been filed so far.

Retreat House is managed by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), which also runs educational institutions such as St Xavier's College. Father Frazer Mascarenhas of the Society of Jesus and former principal of St Xavier's College confirmed that the organisation was aware of the issue.

"We are aware of it. My people are working on it. Whatever is needed will be done," he said.

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