Archbishop Of Bombay Warns Catholics Against 'Breakaway' Church Group | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Archbishop of Bombay, John Rodrigues, has issued an official clarification regarding the canonical status of a “breakaway group” operating under the name “The Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ”, stating that it is not in full communion with the global Catholic Church.

The directive said parishioners do not have permission to participate in the group’s religious services. The organisation describes itself as a reformed church advocating changes such as allowing priests to marry and safeguarding religious rights in inter-faith marriages.

The Archbishop stated that despite using the word “Catholic” in its title, the Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ is not part of the Church headed by the Pope in Rome, spiritual leader of nearly 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

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Issued from the Archbishop’s House in Mumbai and addressed to the faithful of the Archdiocese, the clarification followed growing queries arising from reports circulating on social media and in sections of the press.

“This clarification was issued by the Archbishop as some church members sought clarity regarding the group,” said Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Rodrigues noted that while the universal Catholic Church comprises 24 autonomous traditions — the Latin Church and 23 Eastern Catholic Churches — all remain in communion with the Pope.

While acknowledging that the Catholic Church recognises the validity of certain sacraments in some independent churches, he stressed that this does not amount to full ecclesial communion or permit ordinary participation in their sacramental life.

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The letter concluded with a warning that Catholics attending services conducted by the group do so “at their own spiritual risk”. Referring to an “age of confusion and misinformation”, the Archbishop urged the faithful to remain rooted in authentic Church teaching and consult their parish priests for clarification.

Mar Ilios Yohanan Kuriakose, the Kerala-based Metropolitan Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio of Asia for the Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ, said the church was established in 2015 as an “umbrella” body where Christians from different denominations could worship together.

“We are for reformation and we believe in freedom of worship. We welcomed priests who married and were expelled from the Roman Catholic Church because we believe that once you are ordained as a priest, you remain ordained forever,” Kuriakose said.

He said the church does not maintain membership figures as people from all Christian denominations are free to attend services. “We are not here to divide. We believe in the unity of Christians,” he added.

In Mumbai, the group is headed by Vasai-based Father Donald Rodrigues, who did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. He said he was travelling and would respond later.

In September 2022, the then Archbishop of Bombay, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, issued a clarification stating that Rodrigues, ordained in 2005, had sought to be relieved of priestly duties after a sabbatical. He subsequently married in March 2021 and joined the Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ, following which he was suspended from priestly ministry.

Godfrey Pimenta, a Marol resident and member of the Roman Catholic Church, said several former Catholic priests had joined the new body. Another church member, speaking anonymously, said: “Father Donald is quite popular. He has created a sect modelled on the Catholic Church, complete with its own bishops and archbishops.”



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