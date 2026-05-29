MCOCA Court Denies Bail To Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Cites Conspiracy Role | file pic

The special MCOCA court has refused to grant bail to Amol Gaikwad booked in connection with murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique observing

that his role is specific in hatching the conspiracy and harboring.

the shooters which are supported by the material on record.



Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son

Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of

October 12, 2024. Gaikwad was arrested almost a year later in August,

2025. His lawyer while seeking bail claimed that his arrest was

illegal.



Gaikwad’s lawyer, SD Agarwal had further claimed that he had no prior

knowledge of the incident and has been falsely implicated merely

because of some acquaintance with the co-accused. It is further

submitted that the confessional statement of Gaikwad was extracted by

the Investigating Officer by subjecting him to pressure and threats

and therefore the confession is invalid.



Agarwal further argued that as per the CDR of Gaikwad’s mobile phone,

there were 12 calls exchanged between him and accused Pravin Lonkar.

However, in the absence of any other corroborative evidence, it cannot

be inferred that those calls pertained to the alleged offence, Agarwal

contended.



The special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule however, contended that the

specific role assigned to Gaikwad was to provide shelter to the

shooters after execution of the offence. It is submitted that there is

sufficient evidence on record showing his involvement right from the

inception of the conspiracy till harboring the shooters at Pune. It is

further submitted that Gaikwad is a member of the organised crime

syndicate, actively participated in the illegal activities of the

syndicate, and took part in the commission of the heinous offence. The

plea was also opposed by Siddique family’s lawyer Pradeep Gharat.

Read Also Mumbai Police Head Constable Dismissed Over Negligence In Baba Siddique Attack Case



The prosecution had relied on Gaikwad’s confession statement

indicating that he was in contact with the main conspirator accused

Shubham Lonkar and co - accused Kiran Sutkar. Even prior to the

murder, Gaikwad was continuously in contact with the principal accused

and assured assistance in providing shelter to the shooters after

commission of the offence. Accordingly, he arranged a vehicle for the

shooters, transported them from Pune to Bangalore, and provided them

shelter, the court has noted.



The court considered this and noted that “When it is seen that the

Applicant was involved in the activities of the organised crime

syndicate, participated in commission of the offence, and became a

member of the syndicate, it cannot be said that he was not involved in

commission of the crime. His subsequent participation in harbouring

the shooters connects him with the conspiracy hatched for committing

the heinous offence.”

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