Baba Siddique Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Traced To Nepal, ISI Links Probed | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant revelation in the murder case of Baba Siddique. According to Crime Branch sources, the alleged mastermind of the killing, Zeeshan Akhtar, is currently hiding somewhere in Nepal, and his last known location was traced there.

Sources further claimed that Zeeshan Akhtar has allegedly joined hands with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and is now working in coordination with them.

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According to Crime Branch officials, shortly after Akhtar’s alleged links with the ISI surfaced, a social media post went viral claiming that Zeeshan Akhtar was not associated with the Bishnoi Gang. Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the viral post; however, officials have so far been unable to trace its origin.

Senior Crime Branch officers believe that the Bishnoi gang distanced itself from Akhtar after his name surfaced in the grenade attack case at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, Punjab.

During the investigation into the grenade attack case, Punjab Police reportedly found that Akhtar and gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who is alleged to be working for the ISI, were involved in the conspiracy behind the attack.

Punjab Police has claimed that Zeeshan Akhtar may be hiding either in Azerbaijan or in a European country. However, Mumbai Crime Branch sources maintain that he is currently concealed somewhere in Nepal.

Sources also stated that this is the second time Akhtar’s name has been linked with Shahzad Bhatti. Earlier, in February 2025, Akhtar had released a video from an undisclosed location claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Mumbai Crime Branch suspects that Zeeshan Akhtar may be operating from a foreign location with the assistance of Pakistan’s ISI and that he could allegedly be used for activities against India.