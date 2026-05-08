Baba Siddique Murder Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Accused Photographer Over Alleged Links With Killers

The Bombay High Court rejected the bail plea of a photographer accused in the Baba Siddique murder case | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail application of Chetan Paradhi, 27, a photographer from Ambernath, booked in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, observing that he was in contact with other co-accused.

Paradhi denies involvement in conspiracy

Paradhi had sought bail on the ground that he is neither a member of an organised crime syndicate nor involved in any conspiracy. He further argued that he did not receive any monetary gain and that the “incriminating” call records cannot be considered evidence of conspiracy.

Paradhi averred that mere conversations with his friends (co-accused) did not indicate his involvement in any conspiracy.

Prosecution cites confessional statement and call records

The plea was opposed by public prosecutor Mahesh Mule, who cited the confessional statement of the co-accused and the call data records. He contended that it cannot be said that Paradhi has no involvement.

Citing his criminal antecedents, Mule said that if released on bail, he may commit further crimes.

Court notes continued contact with accused

Justice R.M. Joshi accepted the contentions of senior counsel Abad Ponda, who represented Siddique’s widow.

“Once it was within the knowledge of the applicant (Paradhi) that he was in contact with the person who had come to commit murder, he ought to have distanced himself,” said the judge.

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Call data records treated as incriminating material

The High Court said, “Prima facie, there is material on record to show that the applicant was in contact with the co-accused even after he got to know about this person. Thus, call data records could be considered as an incriminating circumstance.”

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