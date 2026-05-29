Mumbai Monsoon: BMC Deploys 547 Smart Dewatering Pumps With Real-Time IoT Monitoring | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of its monsoon preparedness measures, the BMC has activated 547 portable dewatering pumps across the city. To prevent operational failures during heavy rainfall, each pump has now been equipped with an Internet of Things (IoT)-based monitoring device that tracks its functioning, location and performance in real time through a centralised dashboard, enabling quicker response during flooding emergencies.



To prevent waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the BMC has operationalised 547 dewatering pumps across Mumbai, including 146 in the city, 178 in the eastern suburbs and 223 in the western suburbs. Installed at flood-prone locations such as railway subways, major roads and key junctions, the pumps are now being monitored through an IoT-based centralised dashboard. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday reviewed the system at the Disaster Management Cell, which enables real-time monitoring of pump operations, faster detection of technical faults and quicker emergency response during heavy rainfall.

Read Also MSRDC To Launch 24x7 Monsoon Control Room Across Mumbai Region From June 1



To ensure round-the-clock functioning of these dewatering pumps, the BMC has deployed manpower in three shifts and appointed pump operator representatives at the Disaster Management Control room for coordination. Pump operators have also been provided smartphones to instantly share photographs from sites with the control room. A civic official said, "Operators will be responsible for maintaining adequate fuel stock for uninterrupted operations, while geo-fencing of mobile phones at each pump location and a dedicated Android application will enable real-time monitoring of staff attendance and field deployment during the monsoon season."



Bhide said, "Continuous coordination between the Storm Water Drains and Disaster Management Cell is ensuring timely deployment of dewatering pumps during heavy rainfall based on weather forecasts, tidal information and real-time ground conditions." She said the newly introduced dashboard allows centralised real-time monitoring of all operational pumps across Mumbai, including their status, operational duration, pumping capacity and field-level details, while sensors at select locations generate instant flood alerts.

Bhide added that the system will improve emergency response and maintenance planning by providing early warnings of technical faults or reduced pump efficiency, enabling timely repairs before breakdowns occur during the monsoon. She also directed officials to make the dashboard available division-wise at administrative control rooms for faster coordination. “The system will bring greater transparency by digitally recording pump operations and utilisation patterns, reducing manual intervention and improving overall operational efficiency during the monsoon season,” she said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/