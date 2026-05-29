Maharashtra Transport Dept Books Over 3.80 Lakh Traffic Violators, Collects ₹56 Crore Fine

Bhopal: Helmet Rules Enforced, Speed Risks Ignored | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Maharashtra Transport Department has booked 3,80,402 motorists and vehicle owners through its newly deployed radar-equipped interceptor vehicles, collecting nearly ₹56.94 crore in fines between January 1 and April 30 this year. The data reveals that riding without a helmet remains the most common offence, accounting for more than 2.66 lakh cases during the four-month period.

The enforcement drive follows the deployment of 69 advanced interceptor vehicles fitted with radar systems, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and Wi-Fi-enabled monitoring technology. To support the initiative, around 200 Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) were trained to operate the system. The vehicles have now been stationed across RTO jurisdictions in the state to strengthen road safety and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

According to transport officials, the interceptor vehicles are being used at accident-prone locations, highways, major city roads and other critical stretches. The radar system can simultaneously detect multiple traffic offences and automatically capture details of offending vehicles. Once a violation is detected, penalties are generated as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Infrared-enabled ANPR cameras also allow enforcement teams to monitor and identify violations during night operations.

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Official data shows that helmet-related offences dominated the list, with 2,66,472 riders caught without helmets and another 30,568 cases involving pillion riders without protective headgear. Overspeeding accounted for 22,360 violations, while 18,712 motorists were penalised for not wearing seatbelts. Authorities also booked thousands of vehicle owners for invalid pollution certificates, expired insurance policies, triple riding and invalid fitness certificates.

Officials said the technology-driven approach is aimed at reducing road accidents and improving compliance rather than merely collecting fines. They also highlighted support available for accident victims under the Centre’s PM Rahat Scheme, which provides cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh during the first seven days after an accident. In addition, Good Samaritans who help accident victims can receive a reward of ₹25,000. Transport authorities believe the expanded use of radar-based enforcement will act as a strong deterrent against reckless driving and help make Maharashtra’s roads safer.

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