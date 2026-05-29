MSRDC To Launch 24x7 Monsoon Control Room Across Mumbai Region From June 1 | Representational image

Mumbai: To handle emergency situations arising due to heavy rains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will operationalise a Monsoon Control Room from June 1, 2026. MSRDC currently looks after Bandra Worli Sealink, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai Pune Expressway including the newly launched missing link of Eway among other important highways across state.

As per the MSRDC, the control room will function 24x7 and will be staffed by officers and engineers of the corporation.

The Engineering Department of MSRDC is responsible for the maintenance and repair of various flyovers under the corporation’s jurisdiction across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The control room will coordinate with the emergency control rooms of the State Government (Mantralaya), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic authorities.

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The monsoon control room will remain operational till September 30, 2026.

Toll-free number: 1800228384

Control Room Telephone Number: 022-26420914

Mobile Number: 8928128406

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