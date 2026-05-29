Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2026: Cut-Offs Dip Across Top Colleges, Competition Remains High | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The first junior college cut-off lists released by several prominent Mumbai colleges following the announcement of the Class 12 examination results have revealed mixed admission trends this year. While many reputed colleges recorded a marginal decline in cut-offs across streams, a few institutions witnessed stable or slightly increased percentages, maintaining stiff competition for admissions.

In the Commerce stream, some of the city’s top colleges reported a drop in cut-offs compared to last year. H.R. College, among the most preferred institutions for Commerce aspirants, saw its cuoff decline from 93.40 per cent last year to 93 per cent this year. St. Xavier’s College also recorded a fall, with the cut-off decreasing from 90.80 per cent to 90.40 per cent. Similar declines of around 0.40 percentage points were observed at K.C. College and Jai Hind College.

However, not all colleges witnessed a downward trend. D.G. Ruparel College maintained a stable cut-off in the Commerce stream, while some colleges in the Thane-Mulund region registered marginal increases, indicating sustained demand among students.

The Science stream witnessed sharper fluctuations in cut-offs. Ramnarain Ruia College recorded one of the most notable declines, with its cut-off dropping from 94.40 per cent to 93.20 per cent, a fall of 1.20 percentage points. Mithibai College saw an even steeper decline, with its Science cut-off reducing from 91.60 per cent to 88.20 per cent. Satheye College and C.H.M. College also reported lower cut-offs this year.

In the Arts stream too, several colleges announced comparatively lower percentages. St. Xavier’s College saw its Arts cut-off dip from 93.40 per cent to 92.60 per cent, while Ramnarain Ruia College recorded a decline from 92.40 per cent to 91.80 per cent. In contrast, D.G. Ruparel College witnessed a slight increase in its Arts stream cut-off, rising from 86.80 per cent to 87.60 per cent.

Overall, most reputed colleges in Mumbai have reported a decline ranging between 0.40 per cent and 1 per cent in their first cut-off lists this year. Education experts attribute the trend to variations in this year’s Class 12 results, the increasing number of autonomous colleges, and changing student preferences for different academic programmes.