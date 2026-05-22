Mumbai: Chapel Near Siddhivinayak Temple Is Legal, Replaces 50-Year-Old Cross, Says Church

A religious service at the old chapel (L) & The new chapel (R) |

Mumbai: After posts on social media and news reports alleged that a new Christian chapel near the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Prabhadevi is an illegal structure, the local Roman Catholic community has clarified that the shrine replaces a 50-year-old cross that was temporarily shifted for the underground Metro 3 project.

Interior of the new chapel |

Members of the Our Lady of Salvation Church, also called the Portuguese Church, said that the chapel was inaugurated during the Easter festivities in April. “When the Aqua Line (Metro 3) was being constructed, they requested us to temporarily relocate it and assured us that we could put it back once the construction was completed,”

Benedict Mascarenhas, chairperson of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, Salvation Unit.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/