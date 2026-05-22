 Mumbai: Chapel Near Siddhivinayak Temple Is Legal, Replaces 50-Year-Old Cross, Says Church
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Mumbai: Chapel Near Siddhivinayak Temple Is Legal, Replaces 50-Year-Old Cross, Says Church

After social media posts and reports alleged a new Christian chapel near Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple was illegal, Our Lady of Salvation Church said it replaced a 50-year-old cross. Member Benedict Mascarenhas said Metro 3 authorities had asked for a temporary relocation and assured restoration after construction. Former mayor Vishakha Raut said permissions were in place.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Chapel Near Siddhivinayak Temple Is Legal, Replaces 50-Year-Old Cross, Says Church
A religious service at the old chapel (L) & The new chapel (R) |

Mumbai: After posts on social media and news reports alleged that a new Christian chapel near the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Prabhadevi is an illegal structure, the local Roman Catholic community has clarified that the shrine replaces a 50-year-old cross that was temporarily shifted for the underground Metro 3 project.

Interior of the new chapel

Interior of the new chapel |

Members of the Our Lady of Salvation Church, also called the Portuguese Church, said that the chapel was inaugurated during the Easter festivities in April. “When the Aqua Line (Metro 3) was being constructed, they requested us to temporarily relocate it and assured us that we could put it back once the construction was completed,”

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Benedict Mascarenhas, chairperson of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, Salvation Unit.

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