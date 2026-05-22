Mumbai Metro Line 3 Services Restored After Technical Snag Disrupted Morning Operations, Leaving Passengers Stranded For Hours

Mumbai Metro 3 Train Services Restored After Technical Snag Disrupted Operations In The Morning; Cause Yet Unknown |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line 3's Aqua Line has announced that its underground metro train services have been restored and are now operating normally on both the up and down lines after a technical snag disrupted operations earlier in the day. The authorities have also apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused.

According to a post shared by the Mumbai Metro Line 3 official X handle, Aqua Line operations have returned to normal after a technical issue led to significant disruption on the underground corridor during peak morning hours. The disruption had affected train movement towards Cuffe Parade, with one Aqua Line train reportedly getting stranded midway due to the snag.

⚠️ Passenger Update



Train services on the Aqualine have now been fully restored and are operating normally on both the Up and Down lines.



We regret the inconvenience caused. — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) May 22, 2026

As per the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), metro services between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) continued to operate normally. However, the technical issue impacted train movement on the BKC to Cuffe Parade stretch, resulting in delays of nearly 20 minutes. The snag also affected the ticketing system, adding to commuter inconvenience.

The disruption led to temporary suspension and delays across stations on the affected route, leaving several passengers stranded during busy office hours. Commuters at multiple stations, including CSMT, reportedly faced difficulties as services were halted temporarily, with several passengers expressing frustration over the lack of timely communication regarding the disruption.

The technical issue had caused Aqua Line services to remain affected for nearly an hour before operations were gradually restored. Following restoration efforts, metro authorities confirmed that train movement on both up and down lines has resumed according to schedule.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 has now stated that Aqua Line services are functioning normally, with trains running on time. The authorities have also issued an apology to passengers for the inconvenience caused due to the temporary disruption.

At the time of publication, metro authorities had not issued any official clarification regarding the exact cause of the technical snag that disrupted Aqua Line services.

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