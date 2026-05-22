'Train Stuck Midway': Mumbai Metro 3 Services Hit By Technical Snag, Aqua Line Disrupted For Nearly An Hour |

Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3 faced major inconvenience on Friday morning after a technical snag reportedly caused an Aqua Line train to get stuck midway while heading towards Cuffe Parade, disrupting services on the underground corridor for nearly an hour.

Passengers at multiple stations, including CSMT, were left stranded as metro services were temporarily halted without clear communication from authorities, triggering frustration among commuters during peak morning hours.

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'Train Stuck Midway,' Says Security Personnel

According to information shared by passengers at the station, the issue occurred after a train reportedly stopped between stations and was unable to move further on the track. “A train has stopped in between. It’s not getting target to move ahead on the track. Services may restart in around one hour,” a security personnel told an FPJ journalist at CSMT Metro station.

Several commuters were also seen confronting metro staff at ticket counters over the lack of updates regarding service restoration and delays. Following the disruption, entry of passengers into some Metro 3 stations, including CSMT access points, was reportedly blocked temporarily to prevent overcrowding inside station premises.

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Angry passengers took to social media platform X to express frustration over the disruption and the absence of timely announcements from metro authorities. A commuter wrote, “No Aqua Line trains from CSMT since last 30 minutes. No announcement, no support. Why?”

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“For anyone planning to travel via the Aqua Line Metro, service has been disrupted for the past 30–40+ minutes. No communication on when services will resume and utter chaos. The least expected is timely updates at stations so people are not left stranded and confused,” one user posted while tagging Mumbai Metro 3.

No Statement Issued By Metro Authorities As Of Now

Mumbai Metro authorities had not issued any official statement regarding the exact cause of the snag or the estimated time required for the complete restoration of services by the time this report was posted.

Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is one of Mumbai’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, connecting key business and commercial hubs through an underground corridor. The disruption once again raised concerns among commuters regarding communication systems and operational preparedness on the newly launched underground metro corridor.

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