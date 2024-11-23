Mumbai: Christian Groups Recommend Nominee To National Minority Commission After Exclusion From State Body

Christian delegation with Bandra West MLA and BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar |

With no Christian members in the national and Maharashtra minorities commissions, community groups in Mumbai have recommended their nominee to the body.

Prominent Christian organisations from the city, Watchdog Foundation, Bombay Catholic Sabha, Association of Concerned Christians, Christian Reform United People Association, and others have written to the National Commission for Minorities, BJP President J P Nadda, and the Prime Minister's Office, suggesting social worker Agnelo Fernandes, General Secretary of BJP's Mumbai minority cell, for the post. Fernandes has the support of Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, who has written to Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs, recommending Fernandes, a Mahim resident, for the office.

Christian groups have been disappointed over the absence of a Christian representative in the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, which they believe has left their voices unheard in policy discussions. The community feels that this leaves out the potential to bridge gaps and represent Christian concerns effectively at the national level. The nine-member state commission currently has six Muslims, two Jains, and a Sikh, with the latter two groups forming a much smaller population than Christians in the state. The national body has a Parsi member but no representative from the Christian community which formed 2.3% of the country's population in 2011. The last Christian member in the national body was George Kurian, now a minister, who was appointed as its vice-chairman in 2017. Janet DSouza, senior vice-president of the Mumbai Congress unit, who was the vice-chairperson of the state body, was its last Christian member.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, said that he was unaware of any recommendation made by the Cardinal. "However we are disappointed that no Christian is appointed to the minority commission and we urge the government to reconsider and ensure that at least one Christian member is a member of the minority commission," said Barrett.

Fernandes explained the absence of Christian members in the national and state minority commissions to the truth that the BJP did not have many Christian office members. "Political parties make appointments to the commissions. We have to accept that appointments are made by political parties. Christians keep away from the BJP. If you do not apply for the posts, how do you expect a Christian to become a member," Fernandes added.A Christian delegation led by community leaders recently met BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, who is reported to have expressed his support for Fernandes. Archie Sodder from AOCC said the National Commission for Minorities has not had a Christian representative for over eight years. "Agnelo Fernandes' presence would address the concerns of our community and foster inclusivity," said Sodder.

Godfrey Pimenta from the Watchdog Foundation added, “We are optimistic that Agnelo Fernandes will be appointed this time. His experience, leadership, and community support make him the ideal candidate.”