Mumbai: Chef seeking help from bank executive loses Rs 1.11 lakh in cyber fraud

A 31-year-old man who works as a chef had visited an ATM and his card got stuck in the ATM machine. The victim, who was in dire need of assistance, then called a 'customer care' number he found on the internet. The 'customer care executive' then on the pretext of helping the victim, induced him to share his debit card details and siphoned off Rs 1.11 lakh from his account.



According to the Vikhroli police, the complainant stays with his family at Vikhroli. On November 2, the victim had visited an ATM in order to withdraw cash. However, his debit got jammed in the card slot and despite all attempts, the card was not coming out of the slot.



"The victim checked inside the ATM booth to find the customer care number of the bank, but when he could not find any number, he searched for the helpline number online. The victim came across a helpline number after which he called on the said number and explained his problem," said a police officer.



He added, "The fraudster who claimed to be the bank's customer care executive, then induced the victim to share his card number and CVV number and started siphoning money from the victim's account. Meanwhile, the victim's debit card came out of the slot and when the victim checked his account details, he realised that Rs 1.11 lakh were siphoned from his account in eight transactions."



The victim then approached the police and got a complaint registered in this regard under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:31 PM IST