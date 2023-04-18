Mumbai: Chain-snatcher nabbed after screening over 150 CCTV cameras; ₹4 lakh booty recovered | Representative Photo

Mumbai: After scanning footage from 150 CCTV cameras, the Vasai Road railway police succeeded in catching a 30-year-old history-sheeter who is allegedly involved in several chain-snatching cases. Six gold chains worth Rs4.16 lakh were recovered from his possession. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Aman Hussain, a Nalasopara resident.

The rising menace of chain-snatching in Vasai, Mira Road and Nalasopara prompted the police to launch a probe. The investigation began last week, however, it was proving difficult to identify the suspect as he was seen wearing a mask and cap in every footage.

Cops tracked accused based on hunch

The police noticed that the man, who was first spotted in the footage captured at the Vasai railway station, deliberately avoided cameras. Based on a hunch, cops started tracking the suspect with the help of CCTVs. Even after scanning visuals from more than 100 cameras mounted around Vasai and Nalasopara, they were unable to identify the suspect as he never dropped his guard and continued to cover his face.

Finally, the awaited moment arrived when the man uncovered his face, after which the police sent his visuals to their sources to identify him. A tip-off was received that he would be coming to Nalasopara. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Aman was apprehended.

He has confessed to four chain-snatching cases registered at police stations in Vasai, Nalasopara and Mira Road. A case has been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code section 392 (robbery).