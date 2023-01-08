Mumbai: Central Railway’s Matheran emerges as most favorite holiday spot

Matheran Toy Train | FPJ

Mumbai: Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai, Pune and surrounding area. The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one among the few mountain railways in India.

Central Railway has put in herculean efforts to restore the Neral -Matheran track which was washed out due to heavy downpour in 2019. The narrow gauge line winding up the mountains from Neral to Aman Lodge was finally ready and services on the line were resumed on 22.10.2022.

Shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran were already in service carrying passengers and parcel. Passengers have welcomed back the toy train services with unbridled joy.

Footfall in Matheran during April to December

A total of 3,04,195 passengers have been ferried to Matheran which includes 2,76,979 between Aman Lodge and Matheran during the period April to December 2022 and 27,216 between Neral and Matheran during the period October to December 2022.

Total Revenue registered stands at Rs 2,20,90,020 including Rs 1,86,63,348 between Aman Lodge and Matheran for the period April to December 2022 and Rs 34,26,672 between Neral and Matheran for the period October to December 2022.

In addition a total of 10,983 packages of parcel have been transported on this section, registering a revenue of Rs 3,04,325. This includes 7,618 packages between Aman Lodge and Matheran during the period April to December 2022, registering a revenue of Rs 2,79,823 and 3,365 packages between Neral and Matheran for the period October to December 2022, registering a revenue of Rs 24,502

These figures indicate the important role of Railways in providing a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers coming to this tourist destination. Central Railway is popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to Nature.

It provides the thrill of watching Nature closely along with a memorable ride in the Toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.