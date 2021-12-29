Mumbai: Central Railway to operate 24 hour block on Kalva - Diva slow lines on January 2; check details here

Central Railway will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane - Diva 5th and 6th railway lines. The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 hrs of 2.1.2022 (Sunday) to 02.00 hrs of 3.1.20221 (Monday). Due to this the train running pattern will be as under:

Suburban Services:

Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 23.52 hrs on 1.1.2021 to 23.52 hrs on 2.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and will arrive at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 05.05 hrs on 2.1.2022 to 01.15 hrs on 3.1.2022 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers.

Dombivli Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.

During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva.

After the block Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule on 3.1.2022 (Monday)

Mail/Express Services:

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 1.1.2022 (Saturday)*

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 2.1.2022 (Sunday)*

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022(Monday)*

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

*Short termination / Short origination of Express trains*

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune &

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.

