Mumbai Central railway station to be renamed after Nana Shankarsheth: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Mumbai: There is an imminent name change on the cards. The city's bustling Mumbai Central railway station will soon be renamed after Nana Shankarsheth, a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development, according to Mumbai South's Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Railway officials in Mumbai said they were yet to receive written or verbal communication to this effect. “We have not received any such letters over renaming the Mumbai Central Railway station,” said railway officials.

Last March, the state cabinet had approved a proposal for the renaming of Mumbai Central railway station 'Nana Shankarsheth Terminus' and following this, a proposal was sent to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Railways for further approval.

The Union Home Ministry, it is learnt, has initiated the renaming process. “It is a matter of pride that the Mumbai Central railway terminus will be renamed after Nana Shankarsheth,” Arvind Sawant said on Wednesday.

In 2017, in the Lok Sabha, Sawant had demanded that the key terminus be renamed after Jagannath 'Nana' Shankarsheth, for his contribution to the city and the growth of railways in its pioneering years.

Apart from Mumbai Central, Sawant had also demanded that Charni Road station be renamed Girgaum, Elphinstone Road as Prabhadevi, Curry Road as Lalbaug and Sandhurst Road as Dongri.