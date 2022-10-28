Mumbai: Central Railway registered 1,706 chain-pulling cases in seven months | Pixabay

During the year from 1st April 2022 to 26th October 2022 Central Railway Mumbai Division registered 1,706 cases of unreasonable Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) cases. Out of these, about 1,169 passengers have been prosecuted realising a fine of Rs. 5.85 lakh.

Railways have provided an ACP option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purposes only. Off late, it is observed that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc.

The act of ACP in a train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that follow behind. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in the late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality. Further, the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers.

"Central Railway Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents," said an official of CR. He also appealed to passengers to not resort to ACP for unnecessary/frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing others. Resorting to ACP in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act.

"Passengers are also advised to reach the terminus/station at least 30 minutes before the departure of your train to avoid any inconvenience" further added CR official.