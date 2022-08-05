e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Central Railway performs well in Non-Fare Revenue and Parcel Earnings this year

In addition to that in July 2022, 12 Non-Fare Revenue contracts were awarded through e-auction with an annual license fee of Rs 164.32 Lakh.

Friday, August 05, 2022
Mumbai: Central Railway performs well in Non-Fare Revenue and Parcel Earnings this year

Central Railway's first four months' performance (April to July) in FY 2022-23 has been impressive with record earnings of Rs.18.17 crores in Non-Fare Revenue and Rs.84.09 crores in Parcel earnings.

Continuing its splendid performance, Central Railway, during the month from April to July 2022 has earned Rs.18.71 Crores against Rs,4.69 Crores from April to July 2021 showing an incredible increase of 299%. In addition to that in July 2022, 12 Non-Fare Revenue contracts were awarded through e-auction with an annual license fee of Rs 164.32 Lakh.

Central Railway has set a fine example of the combination of better & modern amenities for the passengers and also enhancement of railway revenue through various non-fare revenue concepts like Hybrid OBHS contracts, Digilockers, Personal Care Centres, e-bikes, e-charging points, Content on Demand, Conversations on the Move etc.

Central Railway also registered significant revenue of Rs.84.09 crores through Parcel & Luggage earnings from April to July in FY2022-23. It has also started leasing out parcel vans and luggage space in brake vans through e-auction for generating revenue.

