Mumbai: Central Railway installed 605 CCTV cameras, improved lighting at suburban stations in 2021

Central Railway has installed 605 CCTV cameras in the year 2021 making the total of 3,122 CCTV cameras installed at its suburban stations to keep watch on antisocial elements, etc. Lighting at 12 various locations at 9 stations have also been improved viz. Kurla (2), Thane, Kalva, Kalyan, Asangaon, Shahad, Ulhasnagar (3), Atgaon and Titwala.



Central Railway is also making arrangements with Railtel for provision of CCTVs under Video Surveillance System (VSS) at all stations for which tender is being finalised shortly.



In addition, block spots have been identified and staff have been deployed at vulnerable points for Fatka/snatching cases. Commuters of Mumbai suburban are being sensitized to desist from footboard travel and to avoid use of mobile phones while travelling near doorsteps. Awareness messages are also played regularly in running suburban trains over public address system.



On an average 110 suburban services are escorted daily over Mumbai Division and 105 mail/express trains are being escorted over Central Railway. Train escort personnel are also being deployed in night bound trains passing through vulnerable sections. 5 special teams have been formed in Mumbai Division to improve safety and security of passengers especially women passengers.



Railway Protection Force team has also launched ‘MERI SAHELI’ and ‘SMART SAHELI’ operation for focused action on security of women travelling in long distance trains and suburban trains respectively. These teams counsel about precautions to be taken for safety and security during journey.



RailMadad helpline 139 - RPF staff render assistance through this RailMadad helpline to the passengers or attend to their complaints and ensure real time help/redressal.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:27 PM IST