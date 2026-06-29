Mumbai: Central Railway Converts 12 Non-AC Trains To AC Trains Amid Growing Demand For Comfortable Travel From Passengers

Central Railway Converts 12 Non-AC Trains To AC Trains. |

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai, converted 12 non-air-conditioned (non-AC) local train services into air-conditioned (AC) services. With this expansion, the total number of AC local train services has increased to 120, comprising 92 on the Main Line and 28 on the Harbour Line.

Taking to its X account (formerly Twitter), Central Railway announced the move aimed at improving passenger convenience.

प्रवाशांच्या सोयीसाठी मध्य रेल्वेचा महत्त्वाचा निर्णय!



प्रवाशांच्या वाढत्या मागणीची दखल घेत, मध्य रेल्वेने दिनांक २९ जून २०२६ पासून मेन लाईनवरील १२ विना-वातानुकूलित उपनगरीय सेवांचे वातानुकूलित सेवांमध्ये रूपांतर करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे.

प्रवाशांना विनंती आहे की त्यांनी… pic.twitter.com/Yde2xKQIeB — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 28, 2026

More AC services introduced

The decision to convert non-AC services into AC services comes amid growing passenger demand for more air-conditioned local trains on the Central Railway network.

Meanwhile, the additional AC services have been introduced by replacing existing non-AC trains, ensuring that the total number of weekday suburban services across the Mumbai Division remains unchanged at 1,820.

According to NDTV, the 12 upgraded services include three peak-hour trains: the 6:46 am Titwala–CSMT local, the 9:16 am Ghatkopar–CSMT local, and the 7:18 pm CSMT–Kalyan local.

Read Also Central Railway Converts 12 Non-AC Local Services Into AC Trains From June 29

The remaining nine services have been scheduled during the late morning, afternoon, evening and night, expanding the availability of air-conditioned travel beyond peak hours and catering to passenger demand.

Ridership and revenue increase

Moreover, according to Central Railway data, AC services on the Harbour Line witnessed a 64.97 per cent increase in ridership following the May expansion, with passenger numbers rising from 2.34 lakh to 3.86 lakh. Revenue also increased by 66.43 per cent during the same period, growing from Rs 1.18 crore to Rs 1.96 crore, NDTV reported.

Ticket-checking drives have also been intensified across both the Main and Harbour lines after several passengers were found travelling without valid tickets. The move aims to curb ticketless travel on the network.

Weekend operations unchanged

Furthermore, Central Railway has clarified that the upgraded AC train services will operate from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and public holidays, the same services will continue to run as non-AC trains.

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