Central Railway Converts 12 Non-AC Local Services Into AC Trains From June 29 | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major boost for suburban commuters, Central Railway (CR) will convert 12 existing non-air-conditioned (non-AC) local train services into air-conditioned (AC) services on its Main Line from June 29, 2026. The move comes in response to growing demand for more comfortable travel, particularly during peak hours. The conversion will not affect the overall suburban timetable, as the AC trains will replace existing non-AC services, keeping the total number of weekday suburban services unchanged at 1,820.

Total AC Services on Main Line Rise to 92

With the latest addition, Central Railway will operate 120 AC suburban services on weekdays, including 92 on the Main Line and 28 on the Harbour Line. The number of Main Line AC services will increase from 80 to 92, while Harbour Line services will remain unchanged. The newly converted trains include six Up and six Down services connecting key stations such as CSMT, Thane, Kalyan, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Titwala. Several of these trains operate during the morning and evening rush hours, giving daily commuters more AC travel options when demand is at its highest.

Railway officials said the converted services will run as AC locals only from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and notified public holidays, the same trains will continue to operate with non-AC rakes to maintain operational flexibility. The revised timetable will come into effect from Monday, June 29.

The decision reflects Central Railway's continued focus on improving commuter comfort while maintaining the existing frequency of suburban services. With passenger preference for AC locals steadily increasing, the additional services are expected to ease crowding and encourage more commuters to opt for air-conditioned travel without disrupting the suburban network.

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