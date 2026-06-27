Mumbai's PierPop Waterfront Festival Sees Strong Footfall, Emerges As Top Monsoon Attraction | AI

Mumbai: Nearly a week after its launch, PierPop, the month-long waterfront festival at Ballard Pier, continues to attract a steady stream of visitors, signalling growing public interest in curated outdoor experiences despite the ongoing monsoon.

Organisers said the festival has witnessed encouraging footfall since opening on June 21, with families, young professionals, fitness enthusiasts and tourists visiting the South Mumbai venue over successive weekends. Weekly visitor numbers are expected to exceed 7,500 as the event continues until July 23.

Developed by House of Hiranandani in partnership with The Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, the festival aims to transform the city's historic waterfront into a recurring destination offering sports, food, shopping, entertainment and cultural programming rather than a one-day event.

Among the biggest attractions has been NautiPickle, described as India's first indoor, air-conditioned pickleball arena with eight courts, alongside NautiTrax, a 295-metre indoor go-karting circuit. The venue also houses Nauti Baro Market, featuring lifestyle and design brands from more than 25 cities, and Pier Pantry, a curated food market showcasing artisanal produce and local culinary offerings.

Visitors are also participating in children's activities, wellness sessions, RC motorsport demonstrations, creative workshops, reading sessions and open-air movie screenings organised through the festival.

Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani, said the objective was to create a public space where people could reconnect with Mumbai's waterfront.

"Great cities are defined as much by their public spaces as by their skylines. PierPop has been designed as a place where families, sports enthusiasts and food lovers can come together and rediscover the city's waterfront," he said.

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Kanchan Rizvi, President and Terminal Head of The Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, said the response since the launch has reinforced the need for more accessible waterfront experiences in Mumbai.

"We wanted to create a destination that people would keep returning to throughout the monsoon. The encouraging response shows there is strong demand for recreational public spaces along Mumbai's harbour," she said.

The festival comes at a time when Mumbai's eastern waterfront is witnessing renewed attention through redevelopment initiatives aimed at improving public access and promoting tourism. Organisers say PierPop is intended to complement these efforts by activating Ballard Pier with experiences spread across sports, retail, food and culture.

With nearly a month of programming remaining, organisers expect visitor numbers to rise further through themed events, weekend performances and family-oriented activities, positioning PierPop as one of Mumbai's prominent monsoon attractions this season.

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