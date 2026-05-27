Mumbai AC Locals See Sharp Rise In Ridership As Central Railway Records 1.5 Crore Passengers From January To May 2026

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026 | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway’s air-conditioned local train services have recorded a significant rise in ridership between January and May 2026, with commuter demand increasing sharply across Mumbai’s suburban rail network. Improved connectivity, additional services and expansion of routes have contributed to higher occupancy levels, reflecting growing preference among passengers for air-conditioned suburban travel.

According to figures released by Central Railway, AC local services carried 1.50 crore passengers between January 26 and May 20, 2026, averaging nearly 1.30 lakh passengers daily. The growth marks a substantial increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025, when the services transported around 1 crore passengers.

The average occupancy per AC local service increased from 1,474 passengers in 2025 to 1,664 passengers in 2026, registering a growth of 12.9 per cent. Officials said the rise in passenger numbers has come despite a significant increase in train operations, indicating stronger commuter demand and fuller trains.

Central Railway operated 8,991 AC local services during the January-May period this year, compared to 6,834 services during the same period in 2025, reflecting an increase of 31.6 per cent.

Daily average passenger numbers also witnessed a major jump. While AC locals carried an average of 87,596 passengers per day during the same period last year, the figure climbed to 1,30,075 commuters in 2026, marking a growth of 48.5 per cent.

Revenue earnings from AC local operations also rose substantially. Daily average revenue increased from Rs 38.50 lakh in 2025 to Rs 56 lakh in 2026. Total earnings during the period stood at ₹64.40 crore, compared to Rs 44.27 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Central Railway officials attributed the growth partly to expansion of AC local services across suburban corridors.

The number of AC local services had increased from 66 to 80 in May 2025, operating on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan/Badlapur/Titwala main line corridor.

Following the introduction of AC local services on the CSMT-Panvel section from January 26, 2026, the total number of AC local services increased to 94. Further addition of 14 services from May 2026 pushed the overall AC local network strength to 108 services.

Railway officials noted that occupancy levels remained consistently strong throughout 2026, with peak passenger demand recorded during March and May.

Officials said the expansion of services and connectivity to newer sections has been positively received by suburban commuters looking for safer, faster and more comfortable travel options.

Central Railway stated that the sustained increase in ridership reflects growing acceptance of premium suburban mobility services and its ongoing efforts to improve passenger comfort across Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

Railway authorities have also appealed to commuters to purchase valid tickets and travel only in designated coaches to ensure smoother and more comfortable journeys for all passengers.

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